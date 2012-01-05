WASHINGTON Jan 5 U.S. regulators on Thursday signed off on a proposed remedy by General Motors Co (GM.N) to fix problems linked to crash test fires in its Chevy Volt plug-in electric car.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, however, that it would continue to analyze crash test data and release a report in coming weeks on its investigation, which remains open.

The agency said it was unaware of any real-world fires relating to any Volt crashes.

(Reporting By John Crawley)

((john.crawley@thomsonreuters.com)(202 898 8300)) Keywords: GM/REMEDY

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.