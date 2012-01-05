NEW YORK Jan 5 Toys R Us Inc [TOY.UL], which is looking to go public, reported on Thursday a 1.2 percent rise in December sales at established U.S. stores.

The world's largest toy retailing specialist said entertainment toys, which include electronics and video games, were the weakest sellers, while demand was strong for learning toys.

Total sales for the month fell 1.2 percent in the U.S. as the toy retailer opened fewer Toys "R" Us Express pop-up stores during the 2011 holiday season.

International total sales rose 5.1 percent in December, the company said. The month of December refers to the five-week period from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31.

(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan and Bradley Dorfman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((dhanya.skariachan@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6191)) Keywords: TOYSRUS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.