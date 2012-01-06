Jan 6 Best Buy Co (BBY.N) reported on Friday a 1.2 percent fall in December same-store sales, as weak demand in Canada and Europe hurt the world's largest consumer electronics chain.

Sales at stores open at least 14 months fell 0.4 percent at Best Buy's U.S. unit, while they slipped 4.3 percent internationally.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for the current financial year.

Best Buy's same-store sales includes revenue at stores, call centers, and Websites operating for at least 14 full months.

(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

