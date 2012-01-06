* Major US airlines have raised fares between US, Europe
* Move could offset cost of EU law on emissions
Jan 6 American Airlines AAMRQ.PK and US
Airways Group LCC.N have joined other big U.S. carriers in
adding surcharges to flights in the wake of a disputed European
law requiring airlines to pay for aircraft emissions.
Representatives of the two U.S. airlines confirmed on Friday
that both have matched a $3 surcharge each way unveiled by Delta
Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) on fares purchased in the United States
for flights between the United States and Europe. The move would
help offset the cost of the European Union carbon emissions law
that took effect on Jan. 1.
United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) also said this week it
has matched that charge.
Under the law, airlines touching down or taking off in the
European Union and three neighboring nations must acquire
permits for the carbon they emit. The measure has drawn
opposition from the United States, China and others.
Some industry watchers have said airfares between the United
States and Europe could rise as much as $90 as carriers look to
pass along the expense to passengers.
Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has also told passengers to
expect higher fares.
(Reporting By Karen Jacobs, editing by Dave Zimmerman)
((karen.jacobs@thomsonreuters.com, 404 493-3656))
Keywords: AIRLINES/EU
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.