Jan 9 US retail real estate vacancies remain stuck at the high levels last seen in 1991, and while rents are inching higher it is too soon to say a recovery has started, real estate research firm Reis said on Monday.

As opposed to apartments and office space, where Reis said last week there were positive signs, retail is much more of a mixed bag.

Vacancies in the fourth quarter were flat at 11 percent, the same as in the two quarters prior, Reis said. But asking rents and effective rents -- what tenants ultimately pay on an annual basis after discounts -- rose 0.1 percent in the quarter, the first national rise since mid-2008.

"While it is too early to pronounce a turnaround in the sector, increases in asking and effective rents ... do provide another sign that the freeze in demand for retail space may be thawing," Reis's head of research Victor Calanog said in a commentary accompanying the data.

The firm also said it was a good sign that vacancies did not break the all-time record of 11.1 percent during the year, as had been expected.

The lowest vacancy rate during the quarter was in San Francisco, at 3.7 percent, while Wichita, Kansas, saw the biggest growth in effective rents at 0.8 percent.

