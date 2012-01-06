* Cutting output at Saskatchewan plants

By Rod Nickel

Jan 6 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world's biggest fertilizer maker, will halt production of the crop nutrient at its mine at Allan, Saskatchewan, for four weeks, its third plant shutdown in the province this winter, as demand softens.

Stronger than normal seasonal weakening in potash demand has already prompted Potash Corp to announce shutdowns at two of its facilities in Saskatchewan. The Rocanville shutdown extends from Dec. 25 to Feb. 4, while the shutdown at Lanigan begins on Jan. 8 and will extend until March 3.

Potash Corp will close its Allan mine from Feb. 5 through March 3, cutting the equivalent of about 150,000 tonnes of production, spokesman Bill Johnson said on Friday.

"We're a company that has always matched production to customer demand. We're seeing seasonality (slowdown) in that demand right now and we're adjusting accordingly," Johnson said from the company's head office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The Allan mine accounts for 10 percent of the company's potash capacity.

Closer to the spring crop-planting season in North America, Potash Corp will have a better idea of demand for potash, one of the key crop nutrients, Johnson said.

Mosaic, (MOS.N) the world's largest producer of phosphate-based fertilizers, said last week it would cut its phosphate output, due to weakening prices. [ID:nL1E7NT6FC] [ID:nL1E7NT0YK]

Corn is a major user of fertilizer, but its still relatively high price has fallen well off its record top set in summer. Farmers have more incentive to buy fertilizer when the potential returns on their crops are greatest.

"I think the economics of farming are still pretty attractive," Johnson said.

Potash Corp may be easing production to match investors' expectations, Vincent Andrews, analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a note to clients.

"Not only should we not be surprised (by) these production cuts, but we are already forecasting them ourselves and should expect further cuts to be announced during 2012," Andrews wrote.

The company may also be holding inventory levels that are above the industry average, he said.

Potash Corp shares fell 3 percent to $41.77 in New York on Friday and retreated 2.3 percent to C$42.94 in Toronto.

