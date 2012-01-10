* Nov/Dec sales up 7 pct to $952 mln

Jan 10 Tiffany & Co's (TIF.N) sales over the holiday season weakened "markedly" in the United States and Europe, prompting the upscale jeweler to lower its full-year profit forecast.

For November and December, Tiffany's net worldwide sales rose 7 percent to $952 million.

But the growth in its mature markets was much more modest and Chief Executive Michael Kowalski noted "restrained spending by consumers for fine jewelry" in the United States and Europe over the Christmas period.

The company expects to earn $3.60 to $3.65 per share for the year ending on Jan. 31, down from its earlier forecast of $3.70 to $3.80.

Sales rose most sharply in Asia, excluding Japan, soaring 19 percent $165 million. In North and South America, sales at stores open at least a year rose 2 percent, hurt by a 1 percent decline at Tiffany's flagship store on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

Its shares were down 7 percent in premarket trading.

