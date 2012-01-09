Jan 9 Alcoa Inc (AA.N), the largest U.S. aluminum producer, posted a fourth-quarter loss on Monday as slumping metal prices forced it to take a charge for cutting back production and market weakness continued, particularly in construction and packaging.

The loss from continuing operations was $193 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with a profit of $172 million, or 15 cents per share in the same quarter of 2010.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, the loss was $34 million, or 3 cents per share, the company said.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $5.7 billion even as the price of aluminum fell 6 percent in the fourth quarter and 18 percent in the year.

Last week, Alcoa said it will cut 12 percent of its global smelting capacity and take action to counter rising raw material costs. It is closing a smelter in Tennessee and curtailing capacity at plants in Texas, Italy and Spain.

(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Bernard Orr)

