Jan 10 J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) said its lead independent director Thomas Engibous would become chairman of its board on Jan. 28, taking over from the department store chain's former chief executive.

Thomas Engibous, a former CEO of Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O), has been on Penney's board since 1999 and has been the retailer's lead independent director since 2008.

Engibous replaces Myron Ullman, who was Penney's CEO from 2004 until Nov. 1, but stayed on as executive chairman during the transition period of his successor Ron Johnson.

Johnson, a former retail executive at Apple Inc (AAPL.O), said in a statement that Engibous has been "invaluable" to him at the start of his stint as CEO.

Engibous was Texas Instruments' CEO from 1996 to 2004.

