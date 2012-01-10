* EPS, revenue seen higher than previously expected

* Shares of athletic-wear retailer jumped 39 pct in 2011

By Allison Martell

TORONTO, Jan 10 Lululemon Athletica LLL.TO (LULU.O) raised its forecasts for quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday after strong holiday sales of its trendy yoga wear, and its volatile shares jumped almost 15 percent.

The stronger forecast validates the optimism of observers who said the company's sales forecast had been too conservative. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, are now expected to rise more than 20 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter ending Jan. 29.

Lululemon has twice forecast that same-store sales growth would slow to the low to mid-teens in percentage terms, raising fears that the company's rapid expansion could slow.

"Our work throughout the year building our inventory position is driving our success in the fourth quarter," said Chief Executive Christine Day in a release.

Lululemon's dilemma has been its products were selling faster than it could restock its store shelves. The clothing chain was plagued by low inventory for most of 2011 as it struggled to meet strong demand for its premium yoga pants and other products. But in the third quarter inventory rose sharply.

Last week Goldman Sachs analyst Michelle Tan argued that with higher inventory, the stock had been weighed down unfairly by margin concerns. She wrote in a research note that stronger inventory could drive further sales growth. [ID:nL1E8C46UN]

The company sees diluted earnings per share in a range of 47 to 49 cents in its fourth quarter, up from its previous forecast range of 40 to 42 cents a share.

Revenue is seen between $358 million and $363 million, up from expectations of $327 million to $332 million and well ahead of $245 million in the fourth quarter a year earlier.

Lululemon has managed to carve out a profitable niche in the competitive clothing retail business with its popular yoga apparel and free in-store yoga classes, and it has expanded rapidly in the United States. At the end of the third quarter it had 165 stores in North America and Australia.

It has also been a market darling, with the shares rising 39 percent last year despite a second-half slump.

Last week the company said that founder and Chief Innovation and Branding Officer Chip Wilson would step down from his executive position, but remain chairman of the board. [ID:nL3E8C675A]

The stock was up 14.0 percent at C$62.32 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. On the NASDAQ the shares were up 14.5 percent.

($1 = 1.0266 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Cameron French; editing by Janet Guttsman)

