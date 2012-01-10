* E.ON teaming up with Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 10 German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) plans to buy a 10 percent stake in Brazil's MPX Energia MPXE3.SA, and together the companies will invest about 18 billion reais ($10 billion) in South American power plants, two Brazil-based sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Under the plan, Dusseldorf-based E.ON, the largest publicly traded German utility, will spend 1 billion reais ($556 million) to buy the 10 percent stake in Rio de Janeiro-based MPX, a power and mining company controlled by Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

E.ON's investment in MPX could boost the Brazilian company's capital by around 1.4 billion reais ($777 million) if minority shareholders exercise their "tag along" rights to buy stock on the same terms, the sources said.

MPX shares erased losses in São Paulo on Tuesday after Reuters reported the pending deal, trading as much as 3 percent higher. The shares later gave up some of those gains and were up 2.21 percent at 50.80 reais.

Spokesmen for E.ON and MPX declined comment. The sources told Reuters the deal will be announced soon.

MPX and E.ON plan to form a 50/50 joint venture to invest about 18 billion reais ($10 billion) to build power plants in the Brazilian states of Rio de Janeiro and Maranhão, the sources said.

The deal would give E.ON a foothold outside Europe in one of the growth markets it identified last year as a target for new investment. For Batista's EBX industrial conglomerate in Brazil

-- with assets ranging from oil and gas production to power -- with assets ranging from oil and gas production to power generation, mining, port and ship construction -- the investment could accelerate the construction of power plants at two major Brazilian industrial hubs.

According to Thomson Reuters data, MPX had a market value of 6.75 billion reais ($3.75 billion) on Tuesday.

E.ON previously identified Brazil, India and Turkey as potential growth markets where it would consider future investments.

During 2011, the German company was among the bidders for a stake in Portuguese utility giant EDP -- which also participates in the Brazilian power sector -- but lost out to a Chinese competitor, Three Gorges.

MPX and E.ON will work together to build a coal-fired power plant at Rio de Janeiro's planned Açu Port, and later a natural gas-fired plant in the same complex, the sources said. The companies also plan to build a natural gas-fired power plant at the Parnaiba complex in the northeastern state of Maranhão.

The joint venture will also consider power plant investments in Chile, the sources said.

($1 = 1.80 Brazilian reais)

(Additional reporting by Joshua Schneyer and Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Todd Benson, Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)

