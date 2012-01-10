* Navistar says it will upgrade 2,700 MRAPs

* Shares up 4.2 percent

* Work will continue through October 2013

Jan 10 Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) said on Tuesday it won an $880 million delivery order to upgrade more than 2,700 Marine Corps MRAP vehicles, lifting company shares 4.2 percent early in the trading session.

The announcement represents a critical piece of business for Navistar, which is working to offset market pressure on its core heavy-truck and engine-making operations. In recent years, the company has built its defense business into a stable source of revenue and profitability, but that business is getting tougher due to Department of Defense cuts and increased competition.

Navistar said it will begin work on the vehicles this month in Mississippi and continue through October of 2013. The Lisle, Illinois, company will upgrade the International MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles with new technology and hardware.

Shares of Navistar traded up 4.2 percent at $40.46.

Navistar said last month when reporting earnings that its defense unit -- representing 13 percent of its business in 2011

-- would be a little lower in 2012, but vowed to "overcome -- would be a little lower in 2012, but vowed to "overcome that."

Navistar has been under a spotlight following Carl Icahn's recent acquisition of a 10 percent stake in the company, and his suggestion that the company consider a tie-up with Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N), which also makes trucks and defense vehicles.

(Reporting By John D. Stoll, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

