NEW YORK Jan 10 Australia's Brambles Ltd (BXB.AX), the world's top pallet supplier, received first offers from private equity groups for its U.S. document management business valued at more than $2 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

Carlyle Group and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are among four buyout firms shortlisted for the Brambles unit, Recall, the people said. They have been given access to a data room and final bids are expected in mid-February, they added.

Brambles values the Recall business at around $2.2 billion, more than 9 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of some $240 million, one of the sources said.

Spokespeople for Brambles and Apollo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carlyle declined to comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Derek Caney)

