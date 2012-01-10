BOSTON Jan 10 General Electric Co (GE.N) said it booked an order for 43 railroad locomotives from South African government-owned Transnet [TRAN.UL], continuing its trend of strong demand from outside the United States.

The largest U.S. conglomerate expects to ship the locomotives, which are mostly manufactured in the United States with final assembly in South Africa, from the second quarter of 2012 through June 2013.

GE's transportation unit was one of the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company's strongest performers through the first nine months of 2011, with profit more than doubling on 46 percent revenue growth. GE last month forecast double-digit profit growth at the unit in 2012.

Shares of GE, which is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results next week, were down 1 percent at $18.67 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Scott Malone. Editing by Gunna Dickson)

