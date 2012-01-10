* Four PE firms short-listed for Brambles' Recall unit

* Carlyle, Apollo among short-listed bidders-sources

* Final bids due mid-February, no date set-sources

* Recall seen valued at $2.2 bln, 9 times EBITDA

By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim

NEW YORK, Jan 10 Australia's Brambles Ltd (BXB.AX), the world's top pallet supplier, received first offers from private equity groups for its U.S. document management business valued at more than $2 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

Carlyle Group and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are among four buyout firms short-listed for the Brambles unit, Recall, the people said. They have been given access to a data room and final bids are expected in mid-February, they added.

Brambles values the Recall business at around $2.2 billion, more than 9 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of some $240 million, one of the sources said.

The two other sources said some of the bidders valued Recall at over $2 billion.

Brambles, Carlyle and Apollo declined to comment.

Brambles said in November the Recall sale was predicated on international debt markets being sufficiently stable to enable bidders to secure finance.

Two of the sources said on Tuesday that debt continued to be available for the deal, allowing bidders to leverage the unit at about six times in their offers.

The proceeds from a Recall divestment will be used by Brambles to invest in pooling and reduce debt. The company has announced a $550 million capital investment plan for its pallet operations in 2012-2013. [ID:nL3E7JG3X6]

Recall is the latest Brambles business to be put on the block. As it scaled back its presence as a global conglomerate, the company also sold its waste management, material handling and other businesses over the last five years to focus on its core business - pallet and container pooling services.

"We would expect bids around the $2 billion mark, so if they get $2.2 billion it would be a good outcome for them. They do not have to sell Recall, but it sticks out oddly in their line of business," Commonwealth Bank analyst Matt Crowe said.

U.S. records management firm Iron Mountain Inc (IRM.N), a major Recall competitor in the U.S. market, is not involved in the process partly because it would find it difficult to secure regulatory approval for antitrust reasons, people familiar with the matter said previously.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and UBS AG UBSN.VX are advising Brambles on the sale.

