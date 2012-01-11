* Planemaker ships 204 commercial and executive jets in 2011

* In October, Embraer affirmed target of 220 deliveries

* Firm order backlog slips to $15.4 bln at year end

* 32 commercial planes, 50 executive jets shipped in Q4

(Adds details from operational results, context throughout)

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, missed its target for deliveries last year and its year-end backlog of firm orders fell to the lowest since 2006, as an earthquake in Japan and a weak global economy hit results.

Embraer delivered 32 commercial planes and 50 executive jets in the fourth quarter, according to a company statement filed on Wednesday, bringing total deliveries for the year to 204, short of the 220 plane target reaffirmed in October. Embraer reported 246 deliveries in 2010.

The company's backlog of firm orders, a gauge of demand and future revenue, ended December at $15.4 billion, down from $16 billion in September to its weakest year-end level since 2006.

The numbers come a month after Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado said that Embraer would likely meet 2011 revenue estimates of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion, signaling an expanding revenue share from the company's defense unit, which has taken on greater relevance as civil aviation slows globally.

Embraer does not report defense aircraft in its delivery totals.

The planemaker's slipping deliveries came in a year when an earthquake in Japan interrupted General Electric's (GE.N) production of aircraft engines with Japanese parts, pushing back the delivery of some jets.

To meet its full-year target, Embraer needed to deliver nearly 100 planes last quarter, after booking 122 deliveries in the first nine months of the year.

Embraer shares gained 0.8 percent in opening Sao Paulo trade.

(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman)

((brad.c.haynes@thomsonreuters.com)(+55 11 5644 7725)(Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EMBRAER/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.