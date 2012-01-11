* • Supervalu Q3 adj EPS $0.24 vs Street view $0.24

* • Q3 sales $8.33 billion vs Street view $8.42 billion

* • Shares down 4.6 percent

Jan 11 Supervalu Inc (SVU.N), the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain, on Wednesday reported quarterly sales that missed Wall Street forecasts, hurt by a sharp decline in sales at identical stores, sending shares down nearly 5 percent in premarket trading.

Third-quarter net sales fell 4 percent to $8.33 billion, below analysts' average forecast of $8.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales at identical stores fell 2.9 percent during the quarter.

The company, which owns the Jewel-Osco, Albertsons and Save-A-Lot chains, reported a net loss of $616 million, or $2.91 cents per share, for the quarter that ended on Dec. 3. That compared with a year-earlier loss of $1.61 billion, or $7.58 per share.

Excluding one-time items, such as the costs to close stores, Supervalu earned 24 cents per share, in line with analyst forecasts.

Supervalu expects to earn between $1.20 per share and $1.30 per share, excluding items, for the full fiscal year.

Shares in Supervalu were down 39 cents to $8 in premarket trading.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((phil.wahba@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6128)) Keywords: SUPERVALU/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.