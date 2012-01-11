* Supervalu Q3 adj EPS $0.24 vs Street view $0.24

* Q3 sales $8.33 billion vs Street view $8.42 billion

* Sees FY identical-store sales down 2.5 pct-3 pct

* Shares down 6.8 percent

(Adds sales forecast, updates shares)

Jan 11 Supervalu Inc (SVU.N), the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain, on Wednesday reported quarterly sales that missed Wall Street projections, and the company lowered its full-year identical stores sales forecast, sending shares down nearly 7 percent in premarket trading.

The company, which owns the Jewel-Osco, Albertsons and Save-A-Lot chains, expects a deeper sales decline for the year than it forecast in October.

Supervalu now expects identical-store sales, excluding fuel, to fall between 2.5 percent and 3 percent for fiscal 2012, which ends in March, rather than a fall of 2 to 2.5 percent.

A key performance measure, Supervalu's identical-store sales show results from supermarkets operating for four full quarters, including store expansions and excluding fuel sales.

The Minneapolis-based company, which has been losing market share, said identical-store sales fell 2.9 percent in the latest quarter, while net sales fell 4 percent to $8.33 billion, below analysts' average forecast of $8.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Supervalu has vowed to get its everyday pricing as low as bigger players Kroger Co (KR.N) and Safeway Inc SWY.N amid fierce competition and rising food costs. Major supermarket chains are struggling with falling sales volumes as all but the top-earning shoppers remain very cautious about spending.

Kroger, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, in December reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter sales at established stores, excluding fuel. [ID:nN1E7AM18L]

Supervalu in October said it would build fewer Save-A-Lot discount stores than planned because licensees were having difficulty obtaining loans in a weak economy that also prompted the company to temper its full-year earnings and sales forecasts. [ID:nN1E79I0EP]

Supervalu stuck with that October forecast and expects to earn between $1.20 per share and $1.30 per share, excluding items, for the full fiscal year. That compares to Wall Street projections of $1.25 per share.

Supervalu reported a net loss of $750 million, or $3.54 cents per share, for the quarter that ended on Dec. 3. That compared with a year-earlier loss of $202 million, or $0.95 per share.

Excluding one-time items, such as the costs to close stores, Supervalu earned 24 cents per share, in line with analyst forecasts.

Shares in Supervalu were down 57 cents to $7.82 in premarket trading.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((phil.wahba@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6128)) Keywords: SUPERVALU/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.