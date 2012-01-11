(Adds details and updates prices)

NEW YORK Jan 11 Orange juice futures tumbled at the start of trade on Wednesday as investors took profits and fears eased about the impact of a clampdown on Brazilian juice imports, dealers said.

The key March FCOJ contract OJH2 at mid morning was down 10.05 cents, almost 5 percent, at $1.977 per lb.

On Tuesday, the contract hit a record high of $2.07 per lb after low levels of an agricultural chemical, banned in the United States, were discovered in Brazilian juice imports and the U.S. health regulator announced testing of all shipments from the South American country, which account a tenth of U.S. supply.

Traders said a sell order of around 100 lots, which represents 150,000 lb of juice with a nominal value of around $280,000, deflated the market within the first 30 seconds of business, pushing the benchmark contract down 19.9 cents, which briefly erased Tuesday's gain before the rebound. Some 1,897 lots had changed hands by 9.29 a.m. EST.

"There's still a lot of uncertainty here," said Kevin Sharpe of Basic Commodities in Winter Park, Florida, when asked about the gyrations of juice futures on Wednesday morning.

Others attributed the pressure to profit taking and easing fears about the impact of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to test all shipments from Brazil for carbendazim, a fungicide that is banned in the United States. [nL1E8CA7IJ]

The FDA said it would block any concentrate with levels equal or above 10 parts per billion, sparking concerns about a disruption in supplies to juice makers such as Tropicana, owned by PepsiCo (PEP.N), and Minute Maid, from Coca Cola (KO.N), which may use a mix of juices sourced from Brazil and the United States.

It was not clear what had helped to calm the market after panic swept across the market on Tuesday or what volume of juice could be affected.

"The problem was left open," said Sharpe. "We're going to have continued volatility for the time being until we get a better handle on this."

Even after Wednesday's selling, prices are still up 17 percent from the start of the year and more than a third higher than the start of October, when OJ trading usually gets busier in anticipation of the harvest.

