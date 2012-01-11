* Turbines to be made in Charlotte, North Carolina

* Receives $638 mln loan from U.S. Ex-Im Bank

Jan 11 German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) won an order worth more than $1 billion to sell gas-powered turbines and generators built in North Carolina to a Saudi power plant.

The deal, disclosed on Wednesday, received $638 million in financing from the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a government agency intended to support U.S. jobs by helping companies to export goods.

The company beat out U.S. rival General Electric Co (GE.N) as well as competitors in Japan and South Korea to land the order, said Randy Zwirn, president and chief executive of Siemens Energy.

The 10 turbines and supporting equipment, to be manufactured in Charlotte, North Carolina, will going into a natural-gas powered plant being build in Qurayyah, on Saudi Arabia's east coast.

Siemens and GE are both aggressively pursuing an worldwide rise in investment in natural-gas turbines.

"Gas turbine technology ... will most likely be the preferred technology to be able to meet the growing electricity demand around the world," Zwirn said on a conference call with reporters.

Analysts, on average, expect Siemens to generate 75.96 billion euros ($97.06 billion) of revenue in its 2012 fiscal year, which ends in September.

($1 = 0.7826 euros)

