Jan 11 Shares in solar companies rallied in early Wednesday trading, regaining some of the ground lost during last year's steep sell-off, amid signs that prices for the renewable energy systems were stabilizing.

China-based JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd (JASO.O), Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N), Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE.N) led the early jump, with shares up between 8 and 11 percent.

Most solar stocks had plummeted more than 60 percent last year as prices for the panels that turn sunlight into electricity fell sharply, cutting profit margins for the companies that manufacture them.

But declines in company inventories and a record level of solar installations in December in Germany, the world's largest solar market, have helped stabilize panel prices.

Other solar companies also rallied, including First Solar Inc (FSLR.O), which climbed 4.6 percent, LDK Solar Co Ltd LDK.N which rose 5.8 percent, and Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd HSOL.O, which jumped 8.6 percent.

(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

