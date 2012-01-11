* China-based solar makers lead gains

* Low inventories, strong demand trigger sentiment change

* Rally follows steep 2011 share price selloff

(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

Jan 11 Shares in solar companies rallied in early Wednesday trading, regaining some of the ground lost during last year's steep sell-off, amid signs that prices for the renewable energy systems were stabilizing.

China-based JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS.N), JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd (JASO.O), Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N), Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE.N) led the early jump, with shares up between 8 and 14 percent.

Deutsche Bank analyst Vishal said in note to investors on Wednesday that surprisingly strong fourth quarter in Germany and robust demand in Italy and the United States could benefit the sector.

"Our checks indicate that inventory levels across the supply chain are now at record low levels and we believe record December month shipments (in Germany) is likely to create a sense of rush among installers" in the first half, Shah wrote.

Most solar stocks had plummeted more than 60 percent last year as prices for the panels that turn sunlight into electricity fell sharply, cutting profit margins for the companies that manufacture them.

Solar panel demand in China and India this year could also top industry expectations, Shah said, while the U.S. solar installers may seek to buy panels from Chinese manufacturers ahead of a possible import duties.

Other solar companies also rallied, including First Solar Inc (FSLR.O), which climbed 4.6 percent, LDK Solar Co Ltd LDK.N which rose 6.8 percent, and Hanwha SolarOne Co Ltd HSOL.O, which jumped 15 percent.

(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Gunna Dickson)

((matt.daily@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6121)) Keywords: SOLAR SHARES/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.