Jan 11 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) sent out media invitations on Wednesday announcing plans for an education event at New York's Guggenheim Museum on Jan. 19 but did not reveal further details.

The iPhone and iPad maker is notoriously tightlipped about its carefully staged launch events and this time is no different.

The invitation, integrating the Apple logo into an outline sketch of the Manhattan skyline, simply asks guests to "Join us for an education announcement in the Big Apple".

The invitation-only event will take place at the modern and contemporary art Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

Keywords: APPLE/EDUCATION

