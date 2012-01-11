SEATTLE Jan 11 A spokesman for Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday denied a report that Gates would visit Myanmar soon as part of a business delegation.

“There is absolutely no truth to the report that Mr. Gates will be travelling to Myanmar,” Gates spokesman John Pinette said.

He was commenting on a Reuters report earlier on Wednesday which quoted a senior member of the Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries (MFCCI) saying: "A team of high-level American businessmen including Bill Gates is due to visit." Business executives, mostly from Asia, have swarmed into the commercial capital Yangon in recent weeks to scout for investment opportunities in the country of 60 million people, one of the last frontier markets in Asia.

The most far-reaching economic and social reforms are under way in the resource-rich, former British colony since the military took power in a 1962 coup in what was then known as Burma.

(Reporting Bill Rigby; Editing by David Storey)

((david.storey@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: MYANMAR USA/GATES DENIAL

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.