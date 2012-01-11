(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO Jan 11 DragonWave (DWI.TO) posted a fifth straight quarterly loss on Wednesday and its sales missed analyst expectations as the Canadian telecom equipment maker suffered from a lull at a major U.S. customer and has yet to complete a deal for Nokia Siemens assets.

The Ottawa-based company, which uses microwave technology to move data between cellular towers and telecom networks more cheaply than fiber, posted a net loss of $8 million, or 23 cents a share, on revenue of $11.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected DragonWave to lose 18 cents a share on revenue of $13.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company lost 6 cents a share in the prior period and $40,000 a year ago.

The company has struggled to offset a cutback in spending at major customer Clearwire, a cash-strapped U.S. wireless provider that got a $1.6 billion lifeline in December from majority owner Sprint Nextel. [ID:nN1E7B00BC]

Dragonwave said North American sales were $8.2 million in the three months to the end of November, well down from $22.8 million a year ago, when Clearwire was spending heavily to build its network.

The company agreed to buy Nokia Siemens' microwave business in November in a deal it expects will expand its sales by four or five times. [ID:nL4E7M410P]

DragonWave said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $12 million and $15 million, not including any sales from the planned acquisition.

DragonWave shares, which have shed 60 percent of their value in the last year, closed 9.8 percent higher at C$3.82 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

DragonWave said it had $60.2 million in cash and short-term investments, down from $71.6 million in the prior quarter.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Rob Wilson)

((alastair.sharp@reuters.com)(+1 416 941 8118)(Reuters Messaging: alastair.sharp.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DRAGONWAVE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.