By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, Jan 12 Sears Holdings (SHLD.O) shares fell 5 percent on Thursday on news that CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) will no longer provide loans to Sears suppliers to finance their shipments to the struggling chain.

The news comes just weeks after the operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain posted dismal holiday sales numbers, and decided to close as many as 120 stores. [ID:nL3E7NR434]

"We disagree with their action," Sears spokeswoman Kimberly Freely said in an email to Reuters. "In fact, we’d point out that other factors are approving shipments to Sears Holdings and CIT's payables represented less than 5 percent of inventories."

A Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources said late Wednesday that CIT, the business lender run by Wall Street executive John Thain, will no longer approve credit for orders after Wednesday. CIT spokesman Curt Ritter said it does not comment on specific customers.

Sears, which has seen sales fall every year since hedge fund manager Edward Lampert formed it through the merger of Sears and Kmart in 2005, also pointed out that it "has more than adequate liquidity and ample resources at our disposal."

Sears shares were down 5 percent at $31.23 on Thursday morning.

The retailer, home to brands including Craftsman tools and Kenmore appliances, is being pressured by the economy, aggressive competition and its own reputation for run-down locations and poor customer service.

A Sears Holdings' collapse was not seen likely in the near future. But that could change if key vendors lose faith and demand cash on delivery, decide to ship in smaller quantities, or ask for letters of credit, bankruptcy experts have told Reuters. [ID:nL1E8C314T]

CIT and other factoring companies provide short-term loans to manufacturers while they are yet to be paid by companies receiving their goods or services. Apparel is one key category for which credit is often provided by factoring companies.

When a factoring company pulls credit to suppliers, it could trigger similar reaction from others, some said.

"Though CIT's factoring is only 5 percent of Sears business, I have asked smaller factors what they are thinking, (and) if everyone jumps (the) same way CIT did, then Sears will have a problem," Khawaja Munir, an apparel sourcing agent based in New York, said.

(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan in New York and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Dave Zimmerman)

