SAO PAULO, Jan 12 Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, seesawed on Thursday as traders waited for more news about a decision to halt some iron ore shipments from Brazil.

The company said late on Wednesday that heavy rain "created serious challenges to operations" in the state of Minas Gerais, the source of more than half its iron ore output. Rains tend to slow mining due to the risk of mudslides and accidents at open pit operations.

The situation is preventing more than an estimated 2 million tonnes of ore shipments from leaving Brazil, the company said. The rainy season between December and March often leads to a drop in Brazilian iron ore exports. [ID:nL1E8CBIHG]

Its shares fluctuated on Thursday as concerns related to delayed iron ore shipments and rising operating costs were offset by expectations that rain in Brazil, export restrictions in India and a port shutdown in Australia could stoke ore seaborne market prices in the short term.

Common shares of Vale (VALE3.SA) slid 0.3 percent to 41.57 reais at noon, erasing earlier gains that drove the stock to its highest level in a week. Vale's preferred shares (VALE5.SA), the most widely traded stock in Brazil, fell 0.5 percent to 39.60 reais.

Goldman Sachs Group analyst Marcelo Aguiar estimated that all else being equal, iron prices may have to increase by about $10 per tonne to "compensate for Vale's lower volumes and higher costs." Itau BBA analyst Marcos Assumpcao also said ore prices could rise partly because of Vale's halt in shipments, known in the industry as "force majeure."

Force majeure is a clause included in contracts that removes liability for natural and unavoidable events that restrict companies from fulfilling their obligations.

