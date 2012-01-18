* GE, Parker Hannifin report Friday

* United Tech, TE Connectivity report Jan 25

* Caterpillar, 3M, Eaton post results Jan 26

* Industrials more reliant on Europe than other sectors

* Thailand floods, strong dollar, slowing China are headwinds

By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK, Jan 18 Europe's weakening economies are expected to hit profits at U.S. industrial companies during the fourth-quarter earnings season, which gets going Friday with results from bellwether General Electric Co (GE.N).

Businesses as varied as 3M (MMM.N), Honeywell International (HON.N) and Danaher Corp (DHR.N) are expected to show slowing sales growth compared with the prior quarter. Some, like Emerson Electric (EMR.N), are seen posting sales and profit declines.

Europe is crucial. More than in recent quarters, investors in the economically sensitive U.S. manufacturing sector will zero in on European operations to identify weak spots and see what, if anything, multinationals can do to contain the damage. The depth and duration of a possible European recession may well determine whether 2012 profit estimates need to come down.

U.S. manufacturers generate, on average, about 22 percent of their sales in Europe, compared to 14 percent for the wider Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX, so they will be hit harder by Europe's weakening economies. What is not yet clear is whether the likely drag on earnings is adequately factored into share prices that have lately rallied.

The coming flood of results is more likely to depress 2012 profit forecasts than to lift them, said Scott Glasser, co-manager of the Legg Mason ClearBridge Appreciation Fund, which holds GE, United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), Honeywell, Tyco International Inc TYC.N and Eaton Corp (ETN.N).

"The group as a whole is very overbought," Glasser said. "I think the outlooks are going to come down. A lot of the earnings expectations are based on a strong second half, which may or may not happen."

Glasser said he was more "biased" toward companies that rely on U.S. sales, because U.S. housing is bottoming and industrial bank lending has rebounded. He cited W.W. Grainger (GWW.N), Waste Management (WM.N) and defense contractor Raytheon Corp (RTN.N) as companies in which he had more confidence .

Investors will also look for confirmation of recent strength in U.S. construction activity from companies including Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and Eaton. Construction of apartment buildings and private non-residential construction have risen for five months in a row. A leading indicator, the architecture billings index, indicates expansion, and homebuilder Lennar Corp (LEN.N) has reported improving orders.

RICHLY VALUED?

Companies with greater-than-average exposure to Europe include Paccar (PCAR.O), Illinois Tool Works (ITW.N) and Terex (TEX.N), says Barclays Capital, which notes that North American sales could offset the hit from Europe.

Danaher, Honeywell, 3M, Tyco, and SPX SPW.N all get more than 20 percent of sales from Europe, and will be hit by weak markets and by currency, which affects first-quarter forecasts companies introduce in coming weeks, according to Nomura.

Overall, manufacturing stocks, which account for 61 of the S&P 500 companies, have outperformed the broader market since the last earnings season. The Standard & Poor's capital goods industry index .GSPIC trades at 12.6 times forecast earnings, a bit above the 12.1 price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P 500.

Average analyst forecasts call for 10 percent industrial profit growth this quarter, down from 14 percent growth expected in October, according to ThomsonOne. Only the energy sector is seen posting bigger gains. While bulls have tempered their optimism, full-year estimates have barely budged, meaning analysts now expect faster growth in future quarters. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Expectations are "very optimistic," said Scott Schermerhorn, chief investment officer at Granite Investment Advisors, which recently sold 3M but added GE because of its industrial businesses' dominant market share.

"The group is not cheap relative to the market," he said. "Expectations are reasonably high and there are these question marks out there, meaning Europe ... If this quarter looks OK, and Europe didn't bite these companies, I wouldn't then draw the conclusion that Europe is no big deal."

The stronger U.S. dollar versus the euro EUR= may also become a headwind this quarter. At the start of the last reporting season, a euro bought $1.38; it buys $1.27 today. That means fewer dollars when euro-denominated sales are translated. A weak euro hurts U.S. exports and helps rivals such as ABB ABBN.VX, Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA).

High European unemployment, weak consumer spending and confidence, and slowing exports have raised worries of a recession that could make it harder for Eurozone economies to emerge from an ongoing debt crisis. S&P on Friday downgraded nine economies, including France. [ID:nL6E8CD413]

HUMMING U.S. FACTORIES

U.S. manufacturers sell all over the world and to a wide range of markets, so weakness in one area can be offset by strength elsewhere. Emerging markets like China and Brazil, though slowing, are still more robust than developed markets. And U.S. economic data have hinted at a healthier recovery than seemed likely a few months ago.

U.S. industrial output is the highest since 2010, and factories' capacity use rate is the strongest since 2008, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

Domestic strength helps to balance the hit from Europe and from last year's floods in Thailand, which have disrupted supply chains at Emerson Electric, 3M and others, said analyst Shannon O'Callaghan of Nomura Securities, who forecasts slowing sales growth for the electrical equipment makers he covers.

More companies are reinvesting in the United States: automakers have added capacity and energy companies are spending on infrastructure, said O'Callaghan, who recently upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK.N) for that reason.

Autos and energy are bright spots, but demand for heating and cooling equipment is still weak. Housing activity remains well below normal and any recovery will not show up for a couple more quarters. Air-conditioning maker Ingersoll Rand (IR.N) is likely to post disappointing profit, according to Nomura.

Investors should ask what else companies are doing to augment profits, O'Callaghan said.

"Acquisitions are going to be an increasingly important driver of the earnings," he said. "These guys have balance sheets they can put to work and do deals."

Danaher, which last year bought medical diagnostics company Beckman-Coulter in its biggest-ever purchase, will stress industrial deals this year, O'Callaghan predicted.

"As long as Europe is modestly recessionary and the U.S. continues to crank along, the group can do pretty well," O'Callaghan said. "Expectations are not nearly as high as they were in early 2011."

(Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston. Editing by Gunna Dickson)

