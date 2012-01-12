* Banks say independent expert needed

BOSTON, Jan 12 The remaining four banks suing bond insurer MBIA Inc (MBI.N) over its restructuring have again asked New York regulators to commission an outside review of losses the company may face, arguing that its solvency is in question.

In a letter sent to the New York State Department of Financial Services on Wednesday night, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, the banks' lawyer asked the department to "retain a qualified independent expert to analyze expected future losses in MBIA Insurance's structure finance portfolio and to take any appropriate regulatory action based on the results of that independent analysis."

The letter goes on to say that, in the banks' view, "MBIA Insurance is insolvent and rapidly depleting its limited remaining capital."

A spokesman for the Department of Financial Services declined comment. MBIA had no immediate comment on the letter. The bank plaintiffs have made similar requests in past, though they have not led to a review.

The banks are suing both MBIA and regulators in separate cases, claiming the state's insurance department should not have approved what the banks call a fraudulent February 2009 plan to reorganize the company.

They say the restructuring, which split MBIA's municipal bond business from the structured finance unit, will leave MBIA unable to pay their future claims.

Most of the banks have settled since the lawsuits were filed, though, and only four remain: Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Natixis SA (CNAT.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UBS AG UBSN.VX.

According to MBIA's last quarterly report, filed in early November for the period through Sept. 30, the company had $10.33 billion in investments, down from $11.93 billion at the end of 2010, while cash stood at $659 million, against $366 million at the end of 2010.

MBIA shares were down 1.2 percent to $13.16 in noon trading on Thursday. The stock has surged of late, rising 75 percent in less than two months as the company scored a series of legal victories.

