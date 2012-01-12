By Greg Roumeliotis
Jan 12 US Airways Group LCC.N and
private equity firm TPG Capital TPG.UL are among several
parties interested in potential bids for AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK,
the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
These parties have been following AMR's bankruptcy
proceedings closely to evaluate a prospect for a merger or
tie-up with American Airlines, the sources said.
The sources, however, cautioned that any deal is unlikely to
materialize before AMR is close to completing its court
restructuring, which could take a year or longer.
The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday that Delta Air
Lines (DAL.N) and TPG are weighing a separate bid for AMR, and
added that Delta hired Blackstone as its financial adviser.
Delta has conducted an antitrust analysis on a possible
tie-up with AMR and concluded that with some concessions, such a
deal has a good chance of getting approval from regulators,
according to the report.
Sources have told Reuters that while some assets such as
American Airline's Latin American routes could be attractive to
Delta, any takeover attempt for the full company has a remote
chance of winning antitrust approval.
Speculation on a possible tie-up with AMR has been rampant
since the No. 3 U.S. airline filed for Chapter 11 protection
from creditors in November.
Delta and AMR both characterized the Journal report as
"rumors" and "speculation." Blackstone was not immediately
available for comment. TPG declined to comment, while U.S.
Airways was not immediately available for comment.
US Airways, formed from a 2005 merger with America West
Airlines, has consistently declined to comment on its prospects
for an AMR merger.
The U.S. airline industry, battered for years by
overcapacity and volatile fuel costs, has found renewed
stability recently because of capacity cuts and mergers.
Proponents of airline consolidation say mergers are an
effective remedy for overcapacity. The most recent merger of
major U.S. airlines was in 2010 when United Airlines bought
Continental Airlines to form United Continental Holdings
(UAL.N).
In December, AMR Chief Executive Tom Horton warned employees
in a letter that "opportunists" could attempt a merger with the
airline as it restructures.
"We will have some input in the process from several
interested parties, and we need to get used to that," Horton
said in the letter.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis, additional reporting by Soyoung
Kim, Kyle Peterson and Karen Jacobs; editing by Mark Porter)
