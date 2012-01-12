* Navy trying to "hammer home" need for more work
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 The U.S. Navy on
Thursday said it is working closely with Huntington Ingalls
Industries Inc (HII.N) to continue to drive down costs on the
CVN 78 aircraft carrier and LPD amphibious ships the company has
under construction.
Navy acquisition chief Sean Stackley said the company was
over the government's target price for a number of LPD ships
under construction, and had hit the cost ceiling established in
a fixed price contract for LPD-22, the second ship delivered at
the Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Stackley said subsequent ships in the LPD class were also
over target, but showing some improvement.
Stackely did not elaborate on how much the cost overruns
were.
"Each ship is a little bit better. There's steady progress,
but they're not where they need to be," he told reporters after
a speech at the Surface Navy Association annual conference.
Pentagon acquisition officials have focused heavily on
reining in cost overruns on major weapons programs as they brace
for a downturn in spending after a decade of sharp growth.
Cost overruns are particularly large in the shipbuilding
sector, given that it costs billions of dollars to build one
warship, but the Navy has adopted new strategies, including
block buys and multiyear procurements to stabilize costs.
Huntington Ingalls Chief Executive Mike Petters said the
company had already taken charges for the cost overruns on the
LPD ships 22 through 25, but said the company was doing better
with LPD 26, which is in the early stages of production.
He said Huntington Ingalls, which was spun off from Northrop
Grumman Corp (NOC.N) last year, was focused heavily on improving
its execution and driving additional cost out of its
shipbuilding programs as it continued efforts to shut down its
Avondale shipyard.
"We tell anybody who will listen that we still have risk on
those programs," Petters told Reuters in an interview. "Until
those ships are gone, and until we get Avondale wound down and
closed, we sleep with one eye open on all those programs."
Petters said he remained confident that the company's
margins would continue to improve and should reach 9 percent by
2015, with progress accelerating after work on the
underperforming ship contracts was completed. The company posted
an operating margin of 6.9 percent in the third quarter,
compared with 4.6 percent a year ago.
Stackley acknowledged that building a new class of aircraft
carrier was complex, and that task was made harder by the Navy's
decision to transition to a new carrier in one ship, rather than
over the course of three, as initially planned.
He said the Navy was working closely with Huntington Ingalls
to drive cost out of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) aircraft
carrier, but was trying to "hammer home" the need for additional
efforts.
He said the company had a good management team in place, but
needed to make further changes to lower the cost of the carrier.
He said the Navy had added funds to the fiscal 2013 budget
and five-year spending plan to cover expected cost increases on
the CVN 78 carrier. He gave no details, since the budget will
not be formally released until February, but said the Navy had
not budgeted for the worst case, estimate by some to be a cost
overrun of $1 billion cost on the $12 billion program.
He declined to comment directly on whether work on the next
carrier would be delayed, something Huntington Ingalls says
would drive up the cost of that ship.
Huntington Ingalls last week responded to reports that the
carrier would likely be $884 million over budget by saying it
was continuing to see improvements in its performance on the
aircraft carrier.
Petters said both the company and the Navy knew at the
outset that building a first-in-class ship as complex as an
aircraft carrier involved risk, and they had agreed on a formula
for sharing that risk.
If industry had to shoulder the risk of new development
programs completely on its own, he said, the cost of new
warships and other weapons would skyrocket because defense
companies would raise prices to cover the added risk.
"There’s an argument to be made that the method that we’re
using to build the Ford is saving the taxpayers hundreds of
millions of dollars," he said, adding that company executives
were "very aggressive in going out and continue to try to save
money."
He said it was critical to maintain continuity on ship
programs, and said Huntington Ingalls was urging the Navy to
proceed with awarding a contract for the next Ford-class carrier
in 2013, rather than delaying it as some have suggested.
"The more you push this thing out, the higher the price
goes," Petters said. "The most efficient way to build it is to
contract on time."
