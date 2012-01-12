* US Air, Delta, TPG said to be among interested parties
* Experts cite potential antitrust hurdles
(Adds analyst comments, industry background)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Kyle Peterson
Jan 12 US Airways Group LCC.N, Delta
Airlines (DAL.N) and private equity firm TPG Capital TPG.UL
are among several parties interested in potential bids for AMR
Corp AAMRQ.PK, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
These parties have been following AMR's bankruptcy
proceedings closely to evaluate prospects for a merger or tie-up
with American Airlines, the sources said.
The sources and airline experts, however, cautioned that any
deal is unlikely to materialize before AMR is close to
completing its court restructuring, which could take a year or
longer.
"At this point I wouldn't take it a bit serious. But if AMR
does the restructuring correctly, I think it's going to be a
very attractive target," said Ray Neidl, aerospace analyst with
Maxim Group.
Delta hired Blackstone as its financial adviser to assess a
bid for American Airlines, one of the sources said.
REGULATORY HURDLES
Delta has conducted an antitrust analysis on a possible
tie-up with AMR and concluded that with some concessions, such a
deal has a good chance of gaining approval from regulators,
according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported
Delta's interest in AMR.
Morningstar airline analyst Basili Alukos said a Delta-AMR
deal would require huge concessions of gates and routes to make
a merger palatable to regulators.
"I can't imagine it would happen without massive concessions
because they're such large carriers, given that there have
already been so many large-scale mergers in the airline space,"
Alukos said, referring to the 2008 merger of Delta and Northwest
and the 2010 merger of United Airlines and Continental Airlines.
Alukos said it is more likely that AMR will eventually merge
with a smaller carrier like US Airways, because that deal would
hit fewer regulatory snags.
Neidl agreed, saying: "If I were a gambling person, I'd have
to bet on a TPG-US Airways deal over a Delta deal."
Sources have told Reuters that while some assets such as
American Airlines' Latin American routes could be attractive to
Delta, any takeover attempt for the full company has a remote
chance of winning antitrust approval.
AMR A TAKEOVER TARGET
Speculation on a possible airline merger involving AMR has
been rampant since the No. 3 U.S. airline filed for Chapter 11
protection from creditors in November.
Neidl said it is also possible that AMR could be sold in
parts, but he said it was too early to know if that is likely.
Representatives for Delta, AMR, Blackstone and TPG all
declined to comment.
US Airways has consistently declined to comment on its
prospects for an AMR merger. A spokesman again declined to
comment on Thursday.
US Airways was formed from a 2005 merger with America West
Airlines and its leaders have long advocated consolidation. Many
experts believe US Airways will attempt a merger with AMR.
[ID:nN1E7B01GB]
The U.S. airline industry, battered for years by
overcapacity and volatile fuel costs, has found renewed
stability recently because of capacity cuts and mergers.
Proponents of airline consolidation say mergers are an
effective remedy for overcapacity. But AMR has long said it can
succeed as stand-alone carrier.
In December, AMR Chief Executive Tom Horton warned employees
in a letter that "opportunists" could attempt a merger with the
airline as it restructures.
"We will have some input in the process from several
interested parties, and we need to get used to that," Horton
said in the letter.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Kyle Peterson, additional
reporting by Soyoung Kim and Karen Jacobs; editing by Mark
Porter and Matthew Lewis)
((kyle.peterson@thomsonreuters.com)(+312 408 8581)(Reuters
Messaging: kyle.peterson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: AMR/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.