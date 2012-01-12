NEW YORK Jan 12 Orange juice futures fell more than 5 percent on Thursday, down by their daily limits as a second day of selling erased price gains made during a fungicide-induced rally.

Panic over discovery of a traces of fungicide, allowed in Brazil but banned in the United States, in juice shipments, briefly sent prices to record high on Tuesday. But traders have since concluded that the impact of testing by health regulators on juice imports into the United States would be minimal.

"It was a tempest in a tea cup," said an experienced trader.

Selling accelerated for a second day with volumes double average levels. Results of initial tests were expected as early as Friday, raising hopes for a quick resolution to the scare.

"I suspect this will all go away," said the trader. "There was opportunistic buying and selling. When the market moves 30 cents, it is rather exciting."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would allow imports with trace doses of less than 10 parts per billion of carbendazim, a chemical that is illegal in U.S. citrus but commonly used in Brazil to fight mold on orange trees.

Traders concluded that measure was low enough to prevent disrupting shipments from Brazil, which accounts for more than 10 percent of U.S. supplies.

The key March FCOJ contract OJH2 settled 10 cents or 5.32 percent lower at $1.781 per lb, taking the contract just 10 cents shy of levels. It was at $1.68 per lb on Jan. 3, the first trading day of 2012.

With the most-active contract down by the 10-cent daily limit on Thursday, Friday's daily limit will increase to 20 cents. The May and July contracts also closed limit down, the fourth day in a row it has hit a daily upper or lower limit.

Total volume almost hit 7,000 lots, close to levels last seen in October, when OJ trading usually gets busier in anticipation of the harvest. That equates to a nominal value of $187 million, far in excess of a typical daily turnover of below $100 million.

The juice futures market is the U.S. ICE exchange's smallest, but even after Thursday's jump, volume was still about a third the size of cocoa, the exchange's next largest product. Cocoa registered volume of 26,000 lots with nominal value of some $607 million on Thursday.

Juice prices are still up 6 percent since the start of the year, but a far cry from the 23 percent touched on Tuesday at the height of the frenzy when prices hit a record of $2.07 per lb.

The market's gyrations this week have been all the more dramatic given its tiny size.

In the meantime, the industry is assessing if the fungicide scare would damage consumer demand for juice.

Coca-Cola (KO.N), which markets Brazilian orange juice in the United States under the Minute Maid brand and alerted authorities to the fungicide in its shipments, said it had received inquiries from concerned consumers since the news of the chemical testing surfaced this week.

Some niche orange juice makers in Florida and California told Reuters they had fielded calls from customers concerned that their supplies would be disrupted by the clampdown.

But beyond initial concerns, the measures may not have an extensive, real impact on supplies.

In a letter dated Jan. 9 to the Juice Products Association, the FDA said it did not intend to remove orange juice containing the reported low levels of the fungicide, but could test juice and take action if levels were detected above a certain level.

In Brazil, producers said they would have to keep using the fungicide to grow healthy oranges, but were confident the United States would find a way to keep importing their juice. One source said there was little chance Brazil could produce juice that meets the FDA's 10 parts-per-billion limit.

(Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by David Gregorio)

