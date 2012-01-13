* Company will cross-check policy, death lists

* Already recorded charge in Q3 for payouts

(Updates with background on settlement)

Jan 13 Prudential Financial (PRU.N) will more closely cross-reference its policy database with public death records under a deal with 20 states that resolves a controversy over unpaid claims.

The office of Massachusetts Treasurer Steven Grossman announced the deal on Friday. It did not list the 20 states that were party to the agreement.

"Prudential has entered into a global resolution agreement with a number of state treasurers and controllers to resolve a multistate audit of its unclaimed property practices for insurance claims. Prudential looks forward to quickly reaching a parallel agreement concerning insurance claims settlement practices with state insurance regulators," the company said in a statement confirming the deal.

Life insurance companies have been under pressure from state regulators for years over their use of the so-called "death master" file, a Social Security database that records deaths, amid questions about how far they went to confirm that policyholders had died and beneficiaries were due payments.

Regulators say tens of millions of dollars in policy benefits went unclaimed, in some cases for decades. New York regulators said in early December nearly $52 million in claims had been paid out since they started pressuring insurers on the database issue. [ID:nL1E7N51IS]

In the third quarter, Prudential took a $99 million charge to increase reserves for expected claims. The company said Friday that was in contemplation of applying the new enhanced standards it has agreed with the states to use, such as searching for matches where names had been misspelled or numbers had been transposed.

Prudential shares fell 2.8 percent to $53.59 in morning trading, in line with broad sector declines.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((Ben.Berkowitz@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-617-856-4334)(Reuters Messaging: ben.berkowitz.reuters.com@reuters.net)(Twitter: @BerkowitzRtrs)) Keywords: PRUDENTIAL/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.