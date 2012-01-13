Jan 13 (In U.S. dollars unless noted)

* Michel Arcamone, former GM executive, to start Feb. 1

* Aircraft unit faced weak regional jet demand

* Bombardier stock down 2.9 pct on Toronto Stock Exchange

Bombardier Inc. (BBDb.TO) has named a former automobile executive as the head of its commercial aircraft unit, charging him with the task of turning round a business that has struggled over the past year with slumping orders for its regional jets.

Michel Arcamone, who has 30 years experience in the automotive sector, will replace Gary Scott, an aerospace veteran who retired in October 2011, the company said on Friday.

Arcamone, who begins the job February 1, was most recently CEO of General Motors Korea.

Scott's retirement was a surprise blow to Bombardier's $3 billion C-Series jet program, which the Montreal-based plane maker has said is on track to enter into service late in 2013. The 110 to 135-seat plane has drawn only sporadic orders.

"While some investors may have been expecting the new commercial aircraft president to have an aerospace background ... Arcamone should bring a differentiated approach to the management of the commercial aircraft operations, and could perhaps introduce greater lean manufacturing and logistics management," CIBC World Markets analyst Michael Willimse said in a note.

The analyst does not expect Arcamone to have a material impact on the unit's operations until late 2012 or 2013. Willimse, who expects Bombardier to update its aircraft delivery timetable in the next week or two, estimates 2012 orders at 166 business jets and 64 commercial aircraft. The analyst sees 2011 deliveries of 155 business jets and 86 commercial aircraft.

To address waning demand for its regional jets, Bombardier has boosted sales staff in emerging markets and developed leasing options for its planes, Guy Hachey, chief operating officer of the aerospace unity, recently told an investor conference.

Bombardier also launched the CRJ-1000, its biggest regional plane to date, in late 2010.

Bombardier's stock was down 13 Canadian cents at C$4.37 on the Toronto Stock Exchange at mid-session on Friday.

(Reporting By Susan Taylor)

((susan.taylor1@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ST BOMBARDIER/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.