TORONTO, Jan 13 Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) has asked ex-CEO Hunter Harrison to reconsider his expressed interest in taking over as chief executive at rival Canadian Pacific (CP.TO).

CN said that on his retirement from CN at the end of 2009, Harrison agreed to a range of confidentiality, non-compete and non-solicitation provisions.

"CN's Board of Directors is closely reviewing all developments concerning these matters with a view to enforce Mr. Harrison's contractual obligations to CN and take all actions necessary to protect the legitimate interests of the company," the company said on Friday.

Canada's biggest railway also said it had put William Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management "on notice" to stop efforts to induce breaches of Harrison's obligations.

Ackman is preparing for a proxy battle to replace CP's current Chief Executive Fred Green with Harrison, and has said that Harrison is "excited" about the opportunity. Ackman was not immediately available for comment.

In an earlier statement, CN said Harrison's two-year ban on working with any business that competes with CN expired on Dec. 31, 2011. But the company also said there was a condition attached to Harrison's pension arrangements that he not compete with CN until Dec. 31, 2014.

