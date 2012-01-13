(Adds information about replacement, background on sales)

RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 13 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's third largest commercial aircraft maker, said on Friday that Mauricio Botelho has quit as chairman of the company's board.

Botelho will be replaced by the board's vice-chairman Hermann Heinemann Wever until a new chairman is picked, the company said in a news release. The company gave no date for when the new chairman will be picked.

Embraer's 2011 deliveries hit a three-year low, missing initial estimates due to a string of cancellations of executive jet orders stemming from the global economic slowdown. [ID:nL1E8CB0W0]

The company said Botelho resigned for personal reasons.

(Reporting by Fabio Couto; editing by Andre Grenon)

((alonso.soto@thomsonreuters.com)(+55 61 34267022)(Reuters Messaging: alonso.soto.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL EMBRAER/CHAIRMAN

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.