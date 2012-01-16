* Anglo says stake sale to Mitsubishi cut Codelco option

* Anglo, Codelco locked in legal spat over stake option

* Codelco CEO says sees little room for Anglo talks now

By Erik Lopez

SANTIAGO, Jan 16 A Chilean court said on Monday it ordered global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) to reveal the sale contract for a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), amid a bitter dispute with state miner Codelco.

Codelco [CODEL.UL] filed legal action to make the sale contract public after Anglo pre-emptively sold a stake in the properties that the state copper miner has a 49 percent stake option to buy into. Codelco says it is angling to reverse Anglo's $5.4 billion surprise sale to Mitsubishi. [ID:nL1E7MU335]

Santiago's second civil court ordered Anglo to exhibit the document within five days or it would face sanctions, which could include fines or arrests, as the mining titans' clash over the coveted copper assets drags on.

Neither Mitsubishi nor Anglo were immediately available to comment.

Codelco says it has exercised its option for the 49 percent of the Anglo Sur properties - where the main mine was ironically formerly known as 'La Disputada,' or the disputed one - while Anglo says it isn't obliged to sell any shares to the world's top copper producer.

Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez said later on Monday he sees little room for talks with Anglo but remains open to an extrajudicial agreement, which some legal experts say could be preferable to a protracted, expensive court battle.

"We have to be open but today the legal route is clearly the one that has dominated," Hernandez said after a meeting with lawmakers in support of Codelco. "We have to wait for the dust to settle a little and for common sense to prevail again." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ > For other stories on the dispute, click on [ID:nL1E8CA446] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The court decision comes on the heels of another verdict in favor of Codelco on Friday, when a court imposed a fresh freeze on sales of part of Anglo's assets in southern Chile. [ID:nL1E8CD5R1]

Anglo's properties in southern Chile include the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, where Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion; the El Soldado mine; the Chagres smelter; and the Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

(Additional reporting by Fabian Cambero. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Diane Craft)

