* Q4 EPS 15 cents vs loss 16 cents a year earlier

* Provision for bad loans declines

* May issue $1 bln of stock as part of year-end bonuses

* Shares up 5.3 pct in premarket trade

(Adds details about capital, revenue, analyst comment, share rise)

By Rick Rothacker

Jan 19 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) reported a fourth-quarter profit, reversing a year-earlier loss, boosted by one-time items and lower expenses for bad loans.

Under pressure to shore up its balance sheet, the bank sold assets and completed a stock swap during the quarter that boosted its capital levels.

It said it was considering issuing $1 billion in common stock to certain employees in lieu of a portion of their year-end cash bonuses. That would further pad the bank’s capital levels but would dilute shareholders' interest and likely stir discontent among some bankers.

"Bank of America looks like it's making good progress on the capital build-up," said Derek Pilecki of Gator Capital Management in Tampa, Florida. "It's a work in progress with expense cuts continuing. They have to issue stock to make capital targets, but the dilution isn't overwhelming."

Bank of America shares were up 5.3 percent in premarket trading Thursday.

The second-largest U.S. bank by assets said net income applicable to common shareholders was $1.58 billion, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.6 billion, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier. Like other large banks, Bank of America reported a decline in investment banking and sales and trading revenue.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank benefited from pretax gains of $5.3 billion from the sale of China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK) shares, and gains from the exchange of trust preferred securities and the sale of debt securities. Various accounting charges and litigation expenses reduced earnings by $3.7 billion.

The bank set aside $2.9 billion in the quarter for loan losses, down from $5.1 billion a year ago.

Bank of America, which is working to shed risky assets, said total loans decreased to $926 billion from $932 billion in the third quarter. In its corporate bank, average loans and leases increased 29 percent to $107.5 billion, with growth in both U.S. and international commercial loans.

Big bank peers Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), as well as some regional banks, reported loan growth in the fourth quarter, potentially boding well for the U.S. economy.

Sales and trading revenue in Bank of America’s banking and markets unit increased to $1.9 billion, excluding an accounting charge, from $1.1 billion in the third quarter but was down from $2.4 billion a year ago. Investment banking fees were flat from the third quarter at $1 billion but down from $1.6 billion a year ago.

In December, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said the bank had seen better results in this business in the fourth quarter after a weak third quarter.

JPMorgan, Citigroup (C.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) reported lackluster trading revenue in the fourth quarter as clients shunned markets roiled by the European debt crisis. Bank of America bulked up its investment banking business with the 2009 purchase of Merrill Lynch.

"We enter 2012 stronger and more efficient after two years of simplifying and streamlining our company," Moynihan said in a statement. "We built our capital ratios to record levels during 2011 on the strength of our core businesses and by shedding those that are not core to serving customers and clients."

Moynihan is working to show Bank of America, saddled with losses tied to the 2008 purchase of Countrywide Financial, has enough capital to absorb mortgage-related losses and to meet new international capital standards. Over the past two years, he has been shedding noncore businesses in an effort to boost capital levels and streamline the company.

The bank’s shares plunged 58 percent in 2011, partly on investor worries about capital. But through Wednesday, the shares were up 22 percent this year.

CAPITAL RATIOS IMPROVE

Bank of America said its Tier 1 common equity ratio, a key measure of capital against risk-weighted assets, reached 9.86 percent at the end of December. That was up from 8.65 percent at the end of September and higher than the 9.25 percent minimum the bank had projected.

Like other financial institutions, the bank continued to struggle to show revenue growth at a time of low interest rates and regulatory restrictions on fees earned from debit card transactions. Total revenue declined to $24.9 billion from $28.5 billion in the third quarter but was up from $22.4 billion a year ago.

The bank said the Durbin amendment, the provision in the Dodd-Frank financial reform bill that curbed debit card swipe fees, decreased card services revenue by $430 million.

To improve profitability, Bank of America last spring launched a wide-ranging efficiency program called Project New BAC that is expected to eliminate 30,000 jobs in its first phase over the next few years. The bank’s total number of full-time employees dropped to 281,791 at the end of the fourth quarter from 288,739 at the end of the third quarter.

"Bank of America had a solid quarter, but not quite enough to make you pop the champagne" said Allerton Smith, senior director at Moody's Analytics.

"Capital ratios are up, liquidity is stronger and there is a noticeable decline in problem loans," Smith said. Revenue was not as strong as it looks, he said, because of one-time items. Smith was impressed by the $5 billion drop in problem loans, which allowed the bank to release $1.1 billion of loan-loss reserves in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker; Additional reporting by Ben Berkowitz in Boston and Jed Horowitz in New York; editing by Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)

