* Proposed minimum pay-out would be 50 pct more than 2010

* Payments set for end-April, end-Oct contingent on approval

(Adds details)

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazil's iron ore miner Vale (VALE5.SA) said on Monday its executive board proposed raising by 50 percent its minimum payout to investors in 2012 to $6 billion, including items such as dividends and income from interest on capital.

The sum would equate to $1.177095354 per ordinary or preferred share and would be distributed to shareholders on April 30 and Oct. 31, Vale said in a filing to Brazil's securities regulator.

Those payments would be evaluated by the company's board of directors at meetings scheduled for April 13 and October 16.

If approved, the payments will be made in Brazilian reais using an dollar exchange rate calculation (Ptax - option 5), to be stated notified by the central bank on the working day prior to the board of directors' meeting, Vale said.

