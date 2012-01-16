(Adds details throughout)

PHILADELPHIA Jan 16 Georgia Gulf Corp on Sunday rejected an unsolicited $1.03 billion takeover offer from rival chemical company Westlake Chemical and set a shareholder rights plan with a 10 percent trigger.

Westlake made its $30 per share bid on Friday in a move to increase its offerings of chemicals used to make plastics and building products. It first made its approach to Georgia Gulf in September.

Georgia Gulf said the offer was financially inadequate and not in the best interest of its shareholders.

"We believe the Westlake proposal is an opportunistic attempt to acquire the Company`s uniquely positioned assets as we recover from an unprecedented downturn in the industries we serve and a volatile public equity market, and thereby deprive our stockholders of the company`s inherent value," Georgia Gulf said in a statement.

Westlake, which previously said its bid was not subject to financing conditions, could not be immediately reached for comment. Westlake previously said it had made several attempts to hold talks with Georgia Gulf.

Georgia Gulf, however, said on Sunday that Westlake has refused to sign a confidentiality agreement. Georgia Gulf said it traveled to Houston in December to meet in person with Westlake, and "it became apparent to us that you were not interested in engaging in substantive discussions."

Westlake's offer to buy Georgia Gulf for $30 a share in cash marked a 23-percent premium to Georgia Gulf's closing stock price on Thursday. A deal would make Westlake one of the largest North American producers of ethylene, a key building block for thousands of common chemicals. Ethylene can be made using natural gas, which has become cheap and abundant in recent years due to natural gas deposits locked in shale formations around North America. Westlake also has a large ethylene pipeline network in the U.S. Gulf Coast that will allow it to transport additional capacity from Georgia Gulf facilities. Several Georgia Gulf and Westlake plants operate near each other in western and middle Louisiana. Westlake will also get increased capacity in vinyl resins, commonly used to make PVC pipe for construction. Westlake has already bought up a 4.8 percent stake in Georgia Gulf.

Georgia Gulf's new shareholder rights plan, or so-called poison pill anti-takeover defense, would go into effect if any entity bought 10 percent of the company's stock.

(Reporting By Jessica Hall)

