TORONTO, Jan 17 Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) is teaming up with Canadian chain Shoppers Drug Mart SC.TO to offer a co-branded bank account and debit card as both market-leading companies deal with a challenging profit growth environment.

The program - dubbed the RBC Shoppers Optimum Banking Account - will allow Shoppers customers to earn additional loyalty points on in-store purchases and also earn points on purchases made elsewhere when using the card, the companies said on Tuesday.

The partnership comes as Canadian banks are battling for customers as low interest rates pinch profit margins and economic uncertainty raises fears that customers will curb borrowing.

Profit at Shoppers, Canada's biggest drugstore chain, has come under pressure as a result of provincial reforms that brought down prices for generic drugs.

"This is the first step in a new alliance," Dave McKay, group head of Canadian Banking at RBC, said in a statement.

The account comes with a monthly fee of C$10.95 that will give the customer unlimited debit card transactions, the bank said.

Shoppers will also add 300 RBC bank machines to its stores, expanding its bank's market-leading network. The program will be launched on March 17.

In October, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and grocer Empire Co's (EMPa.TO) Sobeys launched a co-branded debit card, while grocer Loblaw Cos (L.TO) has a long-standing partnership with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CM.TO) PC Financial.

RBC was one of a group of Canadian banks that slashed rates on some fixed-term mortgages to a record low of 2.99 percent last week, in a move spurred Bank of Montreal. RBC is Canada's biggest lender.

