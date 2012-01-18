* Sees double-digit revenue growth over next five years

* Expanding footprint from energy to factories

* Plans to expand French unit's business outside Europe

By Scott Malone

Jan 18 General Electric Co (GE.N) expects the power equipment business it acquired for $3.2 billion last year to grow at a double-digit percentage rate over the next five years as it turns its attention to industrial automation.

When the largest U.S. conglomerate signed a deal to buy the French company Converteam in March 2011, as part of an $11 billion spate of energy takeovers, it saw the business as a way to boost its presence in equipment used in oil and gas production and to manage electricity grids.

Since last March, GE has realized it has a chance to build the presence of the business in industrial automation equipment, stepping up its competition with rivals including Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N).

GE renamed the business GE Power Conversion on Wednesday.

“On the automation side, what came out was that we had much deeper capability inside the business than we originally thought during the due diligence process," Joe Mastrangelo, who heads the unit, told Reuters in an interview.

"They have the ability to take, for example, a steel mill and they take all the production data ... model it offline and can actually go back to the steel mill and say, 'If you make these changes to the input side to your drives and if you change the speed of your output by this, your steel mill becomes 2 to 3 percent more efficient.'

"So production goes up for the customer, energy usage goes down for the customer," Mastrangelo said.

GE in September closed its deal to buy the Massey, France-based business from a group of private equity investors including Barclays Private Equity and LBO France. Converteam had been carved out of France's Alstom SA (ALSO.PA) in a management buyout about six years ago. Stepping up the unit's presence in the $30 billion global market for factory automation equipment would give a chance to increase sales quickly, Mastrangelo said. Converteam has annual sales of $1.5 billion.

“If you also look at our space, it should grow anywhere between 9 to 11 percent over the next five years," said Mastrangelo, an 18-year veteran of GE. "Our business should be able to grow strong double-digits over that time period.”

The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company also aims to boost the unit's sales outside Europe, where it currently generates the bulk of its revenue. Mastrangelo said he sees particular opportunities in Brazil, the Middle East, China and India.

"If you look at where the growth is going to come from it’s in areas where we as a standalone business didn’t have a footprint, where now as a part of GE we have a tremendous ability to access those markets rather quickly,” he said.

(Reporting By Scott Malone, editing by Matthew Lewis)

