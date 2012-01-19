* Molten metal flows down to a third due to labor dispute

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Jan 19 A two-week old force majeure at Rio Tinto Alcan's Alma aluminum smelter in Quebec has caused panic among cable and wire makers who rely on the plant for high-quality rod and has forced nearby customer Novelis [NVLX.UL] to source alternative raw material, producers and customers said on Thursday.

The suspension of two-thirds of output from the 438,000 tonne-per-year smelter in early January due to a labor dispute has exacerbated already-tight rod supply in North America and given regional premiums a much-needed boost, they said.

"It certainly has upset the market," said one cable manufacturer who sources aluminum rod from Alma, which is part of Alcan's vast Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean complex on Canada's east coast.

The company, a unit of Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L), was forced to slash output, cutting off supply to its rod mill and disrupting molten metal deliveries, after it locked out unionized workers due to a dispute over demands to limit the use of subcontract workers and guarantees of a certain number of union jobs at the plant. [ID:nL1E8C519E]

Two weeks in, there is no sign of an immediate resolution. No new talks are scheduled with the union, a Rio Tinto Alcan spokesman told Reuters this week.

The spokesman declined to comment on the impact of the suspension, but said, "We are working with our customers to minimize the impact of the labour disruption and are in constant contact with them."

INSTANT IMPACT

The impact of news that Alcan could not meet all its contractual commitments was instant, with rival rod suppliers fielding calls from worried cable and wire makers looking for high-purity metal used in electrical transmission lines for housing, power grids and the aerospace sectors.

"Alma's rod wheel (is) idle and so it does have an impact. The reaction was immediate," said a source at a rival producer who scambled to find fresh supplies to meet the unexpected demand.

And those with substitute supply will be paid handsomely.

"The price of the market is going to be reflective of that ... We are seeing it on both on the inputs and certainly on the output," the cable maker said.

The shutdown also hit Novelis, whose Saguenay Works, just 25 miles (40-km) from Alma, uses its molten metal to make hot-rolled product, a spokesman said.

The world's largest flat-rolled products company has had to find alternative metal and scrap to feed its mill.

"The flow of molten metal from Alma to us has been affected by their reduced capacity, but we are able to compensate so that at the moment, the impact to us is minimal," he said.

RISING DEMAND IN A SMALL MARKET

The outage is hitting at the time of year when cable and wire makers typically start building inventory ahead of the busier second and third quarters, exacerbating already-tight market conditions.

"For the last six to nine months, the rod market was tight anyway. This only adds severely to that pain," said the cable manufacturer.

The effect on this niche market, which is relatively small compared with other aluminum products such as billet, and out of the global 45-million tonne market, is all the more severe because production of higher-quality metal in North America is limited to three other smelters.

"When you curtail one of those, it gets tight in a hurry," said Lloyd O'Carroll, senior vice president and metals equity analyst with Davenport & Co, estimating North American aluminum wire rod demand, including insulated and covered wire as well as aluminium cable steel reinforced (ACSR), at around 400,000 tonnes in 2011.

Cable makers have already agreed to fork out higher premiums this year than 2011 due to rising demand and may have to rely on imports if the lock-out is prolonged.

"To support the output or the volume that has been lost, not only is it going to be domestic production from the limited players that there are, somebody is going to have to bring rod into this country," the cable maker said.

The flurry of activity in Quebec breathed new life into the otherwise stagnant North American market.

Alma's problems alongside Alcoa Inc's (AA.N) decision to shut some idled U.S. smelting capacity permanently and the 50-percent suspension at another Alcan Quebec smelter, Shawinigan, have helped to stabilize Midwest P1020 ingot premiums between 7.4 cents and 8 cents per lb after a lackluster end to 2011, market participants said.

Scrap tightness also helped, said a Midwest trader, who had seen premiums rise to 7.5 cents from 7.4 cents in December.

"It's the scrap tightness and not significant volumes available from the producers. It seems like they are playing the premium, holding out for a higher premium.

"I think 8 cents by the end of February, or the middle of March, sounds reasonable," he said.

