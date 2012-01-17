* Shareholder wants ITW to streamline, centralize

* Shares up 4 percent

(Adds ITW response)

Jan 17 An Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) shareholder is likely to push the company to pare back its operations, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Relational Investors, an investment firm based in San Diego, owns about 2 percent of ITW and has been in talks with the U.S. industrial conglomerate as part of an agreement between the two sides to cooperate. ITW said on Friday it would name Relational's co-founder, David Batchelder, to the board.

Relational wants ITW streamline and centralize its operations, the source said. But the firm is not advocating a break-up of the company.

ITW, whose shares were up 4 percent in Tuesday's trading, makes a variety of products, including auto components, restaurant supplies, construction products and industrial packaging.

"Their worry is the company has lost their way a little bit

(and) they haven't taken advantage of their scale," the person said. The source said Relational is looking for ITW to run more like conglomerates like Danaher Corp (DHR.N) or Dover Corp (DOV.N), and less like a family business.

ITW spokeswoman Alison Donnelly declined to comment on specific communications with shareholders. Relational Investors officials could also not be immediately reached.

In a press release issued Friday, ITW Chief Executive David Speer said discussions with Relational have been "about our business and growth prospects."

ITW shares were up 4 percent at $51.30 in Tuesday's trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By John D. Stoll; Editing by Derek Caney)

((John.Stoll@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ITW/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.