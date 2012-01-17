WASHINGTON Jan 17 An investment advisory arm of Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX will pay $300,000 to settle charges that it misled investors through incorrect pricing of securities in three of its mutual funds, U.S. securities regulators said on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's administrative action against UBS Global Asset Management came on the heels of a referral from SEC examiners who were conducting a routine inspection of the firm.

UBS is settling the charges without admitting or denying the SEC's findings. The SEC alleged that UBS failed to properly price securities in three of its mutual funds, resulting in a misstatement to investors of the net asset values of those funds.

The SEC also claims that UBS did not follow the mutual funds' fair valuation procedures in pricing certain fixed-income securities over a two-week period.

(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha)

