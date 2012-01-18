(Adds Deutsche Bank comment)

By Carrick Mollenkamp

Jan 17 In a closely watched mortgage-securities case, Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has agreed to a $55 million settlement to end a lawsuit brought by M&T Bank Corp (MTB.N), which claimed it lost $82 million on an investment sold by Deutsche.

M&T, based in Buffalo, alleged it lost the money after investing in a debt pool that Deutsche sold it in 2007. The debt pool, a collateralized debt obligation called Gemstone CDO VII, was underpinned by subprime home loans. It announced the cash settlement in its fourth-quarter earnings results.

M&T’s lawsuit, filed in New York state court in 2008, has been a bellwether for mortgage-related litigation because it was one of the first to be brought by investors who incurred losses from the meltdown of mortgage securities sold by Wall Street. The most complex products were CDOs, which are divided into tranches, or layers, based on risk and return.

The settlement, reached nearly four years after the original complaint was filed, signals that it could take years for the mortgage litigation to end.

In its 2008 complaint, filed in Erie County, N.Y., M&T alleged that Deutsche had pitched the CDO as a “high quality” investment. M&T also alleged that a Deutsche salesman called the investment in the Gemstone CDO a “lay-up.”

M&T purchased $82 million of the Gemstone CDO in February 2007. By December 2007, M&T alleged its investment had fallen to $1.87 million in value, representing a loss of more than 95%. In its lawsuit, M&T also had sued the manager of the CDO.

In court documents, Deutsche denied M&T’s claims. Deutsche said M&T was a sophisticated investor that knew the risks of investing in risky mortgage securities.

In its statement on Tuesday, M&T said it had received $55 million in cash “resulting from the full statement” of its lawsuit. M&T said it subsequently made a $30 million tax-deductible contribution to its charitable foundation.

"This settlement is an important step towards resolving our pending CDO litigation exposure," a Deutsche Bank spokesman said.

M&T declined comment.

