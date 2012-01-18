Jan 17 It took 10 years, but Credit Suisse and its former investment banker Frank Quattrone won the last remaining of 11 civil lawsuits brought against Quattrone over his conduct in the dot-com boom.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston ruled that an expert's report for the investor plaintiffs was unreliable and there were no triable issues. The shareholders were investors in AOL-Time Warner stock who accused Credit Suisse of publishing misleading research.

The judge's written order, issued on Jan. 13, said that the plaintiffs could not raise a triable issue of fact as to loss causation based on the expert's "event study" report.

"Nearly all of the 54 event days are confounded in some way; many of the days, hopelessly so," Gorton wrote.

He granted summary judgment to Credit Suisse, Quattrone and three other defendants. Quattrone has fended off a variety of criminal and civil cases after the dot-com bubble burst.

The case is Bricklayers and Trowel Trades International Pension Fund, et al v Credit Suisse First Boston, et al in United States District Court, District of Massachusetts No. 02-12146.

