By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Jan 18 Julián Eguren has never had it easy as a top executive at steel giant Techint. As head of the group's Mexico unit he had to merge a number of companies under one roof; in Venezuela, he negotiated with Hugo Chávez over nationalization.

Now the 48-year-old Argentine has to lead Techint's foray into Brazil, the most protected steel market in the Americas, as chief executive of recently acquired Usiminas, a flat steel producer grappling with aging mills and rampant cost pressures.

Eguren, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate, must do what his predecessors failed to: turn around a company that has been hit hard by surging raw materials costs and a lack of self-sufficiency in energy and iron ore.

Any efforts to overhaul the company might face opposition from employees, who have for decades fiercely resisted change. A move to streamline Usiminas' business scope could also spark opposition from Brazil's government, which is actively lobbying local industries to create jobs.

"Everyone is expecting moves that might involve some disrupting cultural change and that might not translate into significant improvements in the short term," said Rene Kleyweg, an analyst with UBS in London.

Eguren replaces Wilson Brumer, who ran Usiminas for almost two years but was unable to stop a 44 percent slide in the company's preferred shares (USIM5.SA) over the past 12 months. Usiminas has had four CEOs since late 2008, when Rinaldo Campos Soares retired after 18 years at the helm of the company.

Eguren's appointment allows Techint to put its own stamp on Usiminas after paying $2.7 billion for a 27.7 percent voting stake in the company in November. For years, Techint's steel unit Ternium (TX.N) looked to gain a foothold in Latin America's largest economy but always balked on worries about high business costs in Brazil.

The decision to enter Brazil surprised investors, who voiced concerns that Ternium could be overpaying for a troubled asset. Ternium has long been reluctant to expand at any cost, instead focusing on generating abundant cash flow and keeping debt low.

Ternium shares, which sank 50 percent in the past year, accelerated losses in the wake of the Usiminas deal.

Eguren may focus on growing Usiminas' mining unit to reach iron ore self-sufficiency, Barclays Capital analyst Leonardo Correa said. The executive is also mulling the sale of two units that make products for the auto and capital goods sectors, ending efforts by Usiminas to boost sales of high-value goods, a Brazilian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Whatever route he takes, turning around Usiminas is likely to take time. One problem, analysts say, is that Usiminas has become too vulnerable to a flood of cheap imports, forcing it to keep prices low.

Recent data showed that steel distributors planned to rein in orders for flat steel products through March, indicating sales may stay weak and prices mostly stable. Besides being the largest flat steel maker in Brazil, Usiminas is also the country's biggest maker of steel products for the auto industry.

"The question is: Can Ternium promote a reasonably quick turnaround of Usiminas? Our answer is no," wrote Felipe Reis, a steel analyst at Santander Investment Securities in São Paulo.

MEXICO, VENEZUELA

Eguren's arrival could also help Ternium find a solution to what another pressing problem: its dependence on third-party slab supplies. More than a year ago, Usiminas canceled its Santana do Paraíso slab project due to expected low returns but a revival of such a plan is expected by some analysts.

As head of Ternium's Mexican operations, Eguren merged Hylsamex and IMSA into Ternium rapidly, improved efficiency and shifted focus to value-added exports.

"Mr. Eguren has done an excellent job at Ternium's Mexico unit in recent years," said Citigroup analyst Alexander Hacking.

Eguren also led the Sidor unit in Venezuela when Chavez, the country's leftist president, threatened to seize the company in 2007. He made good on the promise a year later.

By the time Chavez decided to nationalize Sidor on claims that the company charged too much for steel while buying electricity and other resources at a discount, Eguren had already upped Sidor's spending on community projects and cut prices.

His conciliatory tone paid off, paving the way for a $2 billion compensation that Venezuela's government offered in 2009 - more than the $1.79 billion Ternium paid for Sidor in 1997.

The episode highlighted Eguren's pragmatic tack and his political skills, a former Venezuelan government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"The Ternium people did what no one managed to do: get Chavez to pay a fair price for the asset he seized," said the source. "It was a very clever play by those guys."

