By Nick Zieminski

Jan 18 Carl Icahn has won an ally in his proxy battle with truck and defense vehicle maker Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) management after a corporate governance advisory firm said it would support three of Icahn's nominees to the Oshkosh board.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) cited the nominees' larger strategic vision for the company in deciding to support Icahn's nominees, Icahn Enterprises LP said on Wednesday.

Independent proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co and Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommended last week that their clients vote for the Oshkosh director nominees at Oshkosh`s 2011 annual meeting of shareholders on Jan. 27.

Oshkosh is locked in a proxy battle with Icahn ahead of the Jan. 27 shareholder meeting, and the two sides have been filing a series of proxy materials for shareholders in recent weeks. Both sides have been critical of each other.

Icahn has nominated a slate of directors and last week he filed a 47-page presentation for shareholders questioning the company management's plans and ability. Oshkosh has questioned the qualifications of Icahn's director nominees.

The relationship between Icahn and Oshkosh has been under a spotlight since the investor bought about a 10 percent stake in Navistar International Corp (NAV.N), which competes with Oshkosh. Icahn has said the two companies need to explore synergies.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

